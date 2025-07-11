Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics board approves rights issue to raise Rs 750 crore

Mahindra Logistics board approves rights issue to raise Rs 750 crore

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Mahindra Logistics has announced that its board has approved a rights issue to raise up to Rs 750 crore through the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares.

The company will notify the record date for the issue in due course.

The raised funds are intended to be utilized for the repayment or prepayment of existing borrowings, along with supporting general corporate purposes in line with the companys growth strategy. This move aims to fortify its position in Indias rapidly growing logistics sector.

The Indian logistics landscape is experiencing robust growth, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, fueled by infrastructure development, e-commerce expansion, and the rising demand for scalable, technology-driven solutions.

Mahindra Logistics currently operates more than 20.8 million square feet of warehousing space, including 5 million square feet of energy-efficient, multi-client facilities. The company has outlined plans to expand its capacity further in FY26. Its long-term focus is on providing integrated solutions, digitization, and operational excellence through an asset-light model.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility.

Mahindra Logisticss consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 6.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,569.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Mahindra Logistics shed 0.53% to Rs 377.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

