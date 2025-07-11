Krystal Integrated services bags Rs 31.55-cr order for MMMOCL

Krystal Integrated Services announced that it has secured Rs 31.55 crore contract to provide attendant manpower services for the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL).According to an exchange filing, the three-year agreement covers attendant manpower services at metro stations on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7, 9, and upcoming metro lines.
Sanjay Dighe, CEO and whole-time director of Krystal Integrated Services said, The metro project is a matter of prestige for us and a testament to Krystals pool of professionals skilled at managing large-scale infrastructure and public service projects.
Krystal was recently awarded a two-year housekeeping services order for Lines 2A and 7 for upkeep of trains, depots, receiving substations (RSS), and simulator buildings. The company manages the countrys infrastructure and industrial complexes, including healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways, metro systems, retail, aviation and infrastructure complexes.
Additionally, Krystal is emerging as a significant player in the waste management sector, specializing in solid and liquid waste management as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services.
Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 11.85 crore on 41.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 413.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 0.26% to Rs 668 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app