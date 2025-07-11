Krystal Integrated services bags Rs 31.55-cr order for MMMOCL

Krystal Integrated Services announced that it has secured Rs 31.55 crore contract to provide attendant manpower services for the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL).

According to an exchange filing, the three-year agreement covers attendant manpower services at metro stations on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7, 9, and upcoming metro lines.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO and whole-time director of Krystal Integrated Services said, The metro project is a matter of prestige for us and a testament to Krystals pool of professionals skilled at managing large-scale infrastructure and public service projects.

Krystal was recently awarded a two-year housekeeping services order for Lines 2A and 7 for upkeep of trains, depots, receiving substations (RSS), and simulator buildings. The company manages the countrys infrastructure and industrial complexes, including healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways, metro systems, retail, aviation and infrastructure complexes.