Kamat Hotels gains after signing property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Kamat Hotels (India) advanced 1.18% to Rs 239.45 after the company has signed an agreement for the management of a second Luxury hotel in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand under the brand The Orchid (Hotel).

The hotel will feature 44 elegantly designed luxurious rooms of different categories, surrounded by dense forest, a swimming pool, banquet hall and additionally, the property will include a fully equipped conference room, making it an ideal venue for corporate retreats as well as weddings celebrations and an exquisite dining experience at the 24 hours all day dining restaurant.

Vishal Kamat, executive director, said the hotel is expected to be fully operational by December 2026.

Dr. Vithal Kamat, executive chairman & managing director, said this would enhance its presence in the hospitality of Uttarakhand State with the Third Orchid brand Hotel opening here. Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth. Kamat Hotels (India) reported a 415.96% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.99 crore on a 9.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 92.46 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.