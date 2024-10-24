Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chinese shares down on US election uncertainty

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday as rising yields on uncertainty over the U.S. election outcome weighed on the tech sector. Tesla's forecast-beating earnings provided some comfort for investors, helping limit regional losses.

The dollar held near three-month highs on increased expectations of a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House and growing bets the Federal Reserve may be more restrained in their easing pace.

Gold drifted higher amid safe-haven demand as Middle East tensions persisted. Oil prices were up more than 1 percent in Asian trading after retreating on Wednesday on data showing a larger than expected increase in crude oil inventories in the U.S.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.68 percent to 3,280.26 on concerns the U.S.-China tech war ma heat up - no matter whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the November 5 presidential election. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.30 percent to 20,489.62.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

