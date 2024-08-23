Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chinese shares end modestly higher

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Asian shares ended mixed in muted trading Friday as investors awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech later in the day for confirmation U.S. rate cuts would start in September.

The dollar extended its recent sharp slide and Treasury yields eased while gold edged up slightly but was poised for a weekly loss.

Crude oil futures held gains but were on track to end the week lower amid U.S. and Chinese demand concerns.

Chinese shares finished modestly higher after a choppy session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.20 percent to 2,854.37 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.16 percent to 17,612.10.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

