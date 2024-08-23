Chinese shares end modestly higher

The dollar extended its recent sharp slide and Treasury yields eased while gold edged up slightly but was poised for a weekly loss.
Crude oil futures held gains but were on track to end the week lower amid U.S. and Chinese demand concerns.
Chinese shares finished modestly higher after a choppy session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.20 percent to 2,854.37 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.16 percent to 17,612.10.
