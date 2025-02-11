Nykaa jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 26 cr; GMV jumps 25% YoY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rallied 2.33% to Rs 173.55 after the company's consolidate net profit jumped 51.35% to Rs 26.41 crore on a 26.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 68.21% YoY to Rs 44.56 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA grew 42.51% to Rs 140.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 98.8 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin rose by 69 bps to Rs 6.2% in Q3 FY25 as against 5.5% in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 25% YoY to Rs 4,527.9 crore

The beauty vertical recorded a 32% YoY GMV growth, reaching Rs 3,389.9 crore in Q3 FY25. This was fueled by customer growth, with Nykaa's cumulative beauty customer base growing to 32 million and the One Nykaa cumulative base reaching 40 million.

Nykaa now operates Indias largest beauty retail network with 221 stores across 73 cities, adding more than 47 stores in the past year. The retail space has grown 31% YoY to 2.1 lakh square feet, with larger flagship stores. With a GMV productivity of Rs 4,250 per square foot per month, Nykaa boasts one of the most profitable store networks in the industry.

Nykaas distribution business, Superstore by Nykaa, saw strong GMV growth of 53% YoY. Superstore by Nykaa is the largest B2B beauty distribution platform of its kind, serving more than 256,000 transacting retailers in over 1,100 cities and towns.

Nykaa Fashion witnessed a healthy revenue growth of 21% YoY in a subdued demand environment with GMV growth of 8% YoY. LBB: Nykaa's content platform business saw strong growth this quarter, aided by hugely successful marketing campaigns and events such as Nykaaland and Nykaa wali Shaadi, driving overall higher revenue growth for the fashion vertical.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technology platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 6,000 brands through its website and mobile applications.

