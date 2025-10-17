Metro Brands standalone net profit declines 2.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 635.97 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands declined 2.39% to Rs 64.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 635.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 566.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.635.97566.7326.3126.30163.93149.7785.7087.6464.1065.67

