Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.51% to Rs 981.39 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 0.87% to Rs 695.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 689.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.51% to Rs 981.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 693.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

