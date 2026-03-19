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Choice International, the sponsor of Choice Mutual Fund, announced that Choice Mutual Fund has announced the launch of two new investment products Choice Nifty 50 Index Fund and Choice Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, aimed at helping investors build a disciplined long-term equity exposure. The New Fund Offer (NFO) for both schemes will open on 19 March 2026 and close on 2 April 2026.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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