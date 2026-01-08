Choice Wealth secures a contract from India Post Payment Bank

To deploy a one-stop digital investment platform

Choice International announced that Choice Wealth, a subsidiary of Choice Equity Broking and a step down subsidiary of the company , has bagged an award/contract from India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to act as a mutual fund aggregator and investment service provider.

Pursuant to this contract, Choice Wealth will be responsible for offering mutual fund aggregation, distribution, and allied investment services to the existing as well as prospective clients of IPPB. These services will be delivered through the IPPB extensive PAN-India network, enabling wider access to structured investment solutions and enhancing customer engagement.

Under this mandate, Choice Wealth will deploy a one-stop digital investment platform providing online Mutual Funds aggregator services and Robo-Advisory (Investment) services along-with the other online investment services for the existing & prospective customers of the Bank. This will enable IPPB customers to access investment products seamlessly through mobile applications, web-based platforms, and IPPB's mATM-compatible devices. The platform will offer services such as online mutual fund aggregation, robo-advisory solutions, and other digital investment offerings, designed to simplify investing and broaden participation in formal financial markets.