Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 8913.37 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 19.59% to Rs 613.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 513.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 8913.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7065.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.63% to Rs 2173.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1772.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 33125.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25803.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

