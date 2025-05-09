Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 13.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 13.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 2500.31 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 13.85% to Rs 164.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 2500.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2212.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.08% to Rs 605.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 638.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 9271.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8274.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2500.312212.96 13 9271.588274.03 12 OPM %10.8513.16 -10.7512.25 - PBDT267.29289.83 -8 984.30992.79 -1 PBT219.69250.46 -12 805.41845.54 -5 NP164.93191.44 -14 605.86638.30 -5

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

