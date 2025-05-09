Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 13.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 2500.31 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 13.85% to Rs 164.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 2500.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2212.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.08% to Rs 605.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 638.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 9271.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8274.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2500.312212.969271.588274.0310.8513.1610.7512.25267.29289.83984.30992.79219.69250.46805.41845.54164.93191.44605.86638.30

