Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 13.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 2500.31 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 13.85% to Rs 164.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 2500.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2212.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.08% to Rs 605.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 638.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 9271.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8274.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
