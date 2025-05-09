Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 19.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 19.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 386.05 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 19.69% to Rs 46.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 386.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.02% to Rs 186.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 1571.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1440.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales386.05356.62 8 1571.821440.61 9 OPM %17.5719.29 -18.5217.39 - PBDT76.9670.77 9 319.87261.39 22 PBT59.3553.34 11 248.64202.47 23 NP46.0238.45 20 186.11148.87 25

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

