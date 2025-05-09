Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 19.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 386.05 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 19.69% to Rs 46.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 386.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.02% to Rs 186.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 1571.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1440.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

386.05356.621571.821440.6117.5719.2918.5217.3976.9670.77319.87261.3959.3553.34248.64202.4746.0238.45186.11148.87

