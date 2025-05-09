Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX rose 2.97% to 21.63.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,092, a premium of 84 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,008 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 265.80 points or 1.10% to 24,008.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.97% to 21.63.

Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market tumbles as geopolitical tensions flare up; Nifty holds 24K

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.38%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.10%

Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC practice

State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

Market tumbles as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; Nifty settles below 24,050

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story