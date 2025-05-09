Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rose 2.97% to 21.63.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,092, a premium of 84 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,008 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 265.80 points or 1.10% to 24,008.

Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

