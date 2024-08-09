Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 47.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 35.68% to Rs 7632.71 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 47.63% to Rs 548.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 371.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.68% to Rs 7632.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5625.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7632.715625.66 36 OPM %57.3854.00 -PBDT1628.851113.85 46 PBT1559.101061.95 47 NP548.36371.43 48

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

