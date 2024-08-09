Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 47.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.68% to Rs 7632.71 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 47.63% to Rs 548.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 371.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.68% to Rs 7632.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5625.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7632.715625.6657.3854.001628.851113.851559.101061.95548.36371.43

