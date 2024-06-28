Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2024.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd soared 13.00% to Rs 1451.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6731 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd spiked 11.56% to Rs 2104.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18576 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd surged 8.89% to Rs 738.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

360 ONE WAM Ltd exploded 8.63% to Rs 1014.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27324 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd rose 8.48% to Rs 182.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81168 shares in the past one month.

