Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 34.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.35% to Rs 176.83 croreNet profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 34.67% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.35% to Rs 176.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 192.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales176.83192.95 -8 OPM %12.1915.91 -PBDT23.0231.79 -28 PBT15.0222.83 -34 NP11.2717.25 -35
