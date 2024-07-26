Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 34.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 34.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 8.35% to Rs 176.83 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 34.67% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.35% to Rs 176.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 192.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales176.83192.95 -8 OPM %12.1915.91 -PBDT23.0231.79 -28 PBT15.0222.83 -34 NP11.2717.25 -35

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

