Orient Electric Q4 PAT soars 144% YoY to Rs 31 crore

Orient Electric's standalone net profit zoomed 144.21% to Rs 31.26 crore on a 9.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 861.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax surged 212.37% to Rs 42.14 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 13.49 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 5.64% to Rs 823.30, with the cost of materials consumed rising 20.74% to Rs 242.87 crore during the period under review.

During the quarter, revenue from the electrical consumer durables segment rose 7.93% to Rs 614.24 while revenue from the lighting & switchgear segment rose 13.28% to Rs 247.61 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 66.8 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, up 117.4% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 7.8% in Q4 FY25, as against 3.9% in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.54% to Rs 83.21 crore on 10.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,093.68 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Orient Electric is engaged in the manufacturing of fans, lights & luminaries, and switchgear units through its manufacturing units situated across Haryana (Faridabad), West Bengal, and Noida. OEL is also engaged in the selling of home appliance products (coolers, water heaters, etc.).

Shares of Orient Electric fell 2.14% to Rs 240.60 on the BSE.

