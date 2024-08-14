Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.820.81 1 OPM %56.1059.26 -PBDT0.440.46 -4 PBT0.210.24 -13 NP0.160.17 -6

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

