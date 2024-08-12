Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 89.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 13.58% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 89.57% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.58% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.920.81 14 OPM %-18.4841.98 -PBDT0.671.00 -33 PBT0.580.89 -35 NP0.514.89 -90

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

