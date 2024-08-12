Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 50.36 points or 0.78% at 6409.32 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3.2%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.95%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.86%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.6%),RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 1.28%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.22%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.16%), PTC India Ltd (down 0.69%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.68%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 13.53%), EMS Ltd (up 5.69%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 5.22%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 388.64 or 0.72% at 54003.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 44.25 points or 0.27% at 16252.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.65 points or 0.21% at 24419.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 223.15 points or 0.28% at 79929.06.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1983 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

