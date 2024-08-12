Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 28.3 points or 0.34% at 8259.16 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 2.86%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.95%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.86%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.6%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.26%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.22%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.16%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.04%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.99%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 388.64 or 0.72% at 54003.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 44.25 points or 0.27% at 16252.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.65 points or 0.21% at 24419.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 223.15 points or 0.28% at 79929.06.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1983 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

