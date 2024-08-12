Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 34.62 points or 0.26% at 13451.34 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.48%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.26%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.47%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.35%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 1.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.01%), Coal India Ltd (down 1%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 0.86%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.65%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.65%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.88%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.64%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.22%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 388.64 or 0.72% at 54003.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 44.25 points or 0.27% at 16252.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.65 points or 0.21% at 24419.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 223.15 points or 0.28% at 79929.06.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1983 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

