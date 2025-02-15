Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 23.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 16.72% to Rs 53.90 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 23.60% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.72% to Rs 53.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales53.9064.72 -17 OPM %29.1144.17 -PBDT22.2529.52 -25 PBT19.4028.43 -32 NP15.5720.38 -24

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

