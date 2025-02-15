Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 23.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.72% to Rs 53.90 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 23.60% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.72% to Rs 53.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53.9064.7229.1144.1722.2529.5219.4028.4315.5720.38

