Uma Exports consolidated net profit rises 58.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 494.68 crore

Net profit of Uma Exports rose 58.39% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 494.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 431.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.494.68431.850.940.752.831.772.671.692.171.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News