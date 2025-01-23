Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cigniti Tech soars as PAT climbs 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Cigniti Technologies surged 13.67% to Rs 1,692.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.33% to Rs 63.57 crore on 10.34% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 516.40 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 85.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 35.49% from Rs 63.12 crore posted in same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses increased 6.82% YoY to Rs 440.32 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was Rs 299.01 crore (up 6.19% YoY), hired contractors costs stood at Rs 82.97 crore (up 15.65% YoY) for the period under review.

In dollar terms, the companys gross revenues rose by 8.3% YoY to $60.9 million.

EBITDA jumped 36.6% YoY to Rs 88.2 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 17.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 13.8% posted in Q3 FY24.

For Q3 FY25, executable order book over next 12 months stood at $220 million.

Total no. of clients was 55 at the end of the December 2024 quarter. The firm added 5 new clients during the quarter.

Attrition rate increased to 14.2% in Q3 FY25 from 11.7% recorded in same period last year.

Cigniti Technologies is engaged in providing software testing services across the world.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

