India's maritime sector has become a cornerstone of the country's economic resurgence: Sarbananda Sonowal

India is expanding its port capacity more than sixfold to reach 10,000 million tonnes per annum by 2047, marking the country's largest-ever maritime infrastructure drive as it positions itself as a global shipping hub. Speaking at the FICCI Maritime Conference and Expo 2025, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mr Sarbananda Sonowal revealed that major ports are already handling 820 MMT of cargo annually, representing a 47 per cent increase since 2014, while overall port capacity has doubled to 1,630 MMT during the same period. India's maritime sector has become a cornerstone of the country's economic resurgence, he said.

The expansion programme includes the development of two strategic mega-ports: the Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra, set to become India's largest container facility, and the International Container Transshipment Port at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar, aimed at capturing transhipment trade along key global routes. "These achievements epitomise our vision of Ports for Prosperity, where infrastructure serves as a springboard for economic growth and job creation," said the Minister. The maritime modernisation drive has already yielded significant efficiency gains. Container dwell time has been reduced to three days, while vessel turnaround time has improved to 0.9 days, surpassing several advanced economies. Nine Indian ports now feature in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2023, with Visakhapatnam ranking among the top 20 globally.

