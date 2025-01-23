Zensar Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cigniti Technologies Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2025.

Zensar Technologies Ltd spiked 13.18% to Rs 849.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41829 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd surged 12.25% to Rs 1671.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5923 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd soared 12.03% to Rs 9214.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8582 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd spurt 11.30% to Rs 6327.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14064 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 9.64% to Rs 6889.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28475 shares in the past one month.

