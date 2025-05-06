Cigniti Tech spurts after Q4 PAT surges 100% QoQ to Rs 73 cr

Cigniti Technologies rallied 3% to Rs 1,417.80 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 100.08% to Rs 73.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against 63.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 2.69% to Rs 530.27 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and profit jumped 16.38% and 169.93%, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 13.62% year on year (YoY) to Rs 97.16 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 3.53% to Rs 449.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 434.58 crore in Q4 FY24. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 310.26 crore (up 2.16% YoY), hired contract costs was at Rs 83.36 crore (up 19.99% YoY) during the period under review.

Cigniti Technologies is the worlds leading AI & IP-led digital assurance and engineering services company that helps global companies across industries continuously accelerate their digital transformation and become digital-first.

