Cindrella Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.07% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.02 100 0.210.06 250 OPM %25.00-50.00 -57.14-150.00 - PBDT0.09-0.04 LP 0.240.93 -74 PBT0.09-0.04 LP 0.240.93 -74 NP0.06-0.21 LP 0.361.57 -77

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

