Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 37.00% to Rs 13.81 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.00% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.69% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 42.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.8110.08 37 42.7433.28 28 OPM %10.2110.52 -10.6911.09 - PBDT1.180.89 33 3.352.67 25 PBT0.800.24 233 1.720.95 81 NP0.280.26 8 1.181.02 16

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

