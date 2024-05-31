Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of Prima Industries declined 39.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.22% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 7.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.321.48 -11 7.947.57 5 OPM %-71.2114.86 -1.0111.49 - PBDT0.830.52 60 1.861.18 58 PBT0.840.42 100 1.240.36 244 NP0.310.51 -39 0.460.45 2

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

