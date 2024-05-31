Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit rises 258.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit rises 258.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales decline 9.89% to Rs 44.38 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 258.33% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.89% to Rs 44.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.23% to Rs 6.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 166.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.3849.25 -10 166.23162.93 2 OPM %22.946.44 -14.1110.26 - PBDT5.693.00 90 14.7815.65 -6 PBT4.731.85 156 10.9712.31 -11 NP3.871.08 258 6.368.74 -27

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

