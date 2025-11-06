Cineline India standalone net profit rises 382.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 61.97 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 382.14% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.61.9755.8420.7223.9611.986.405.020.894.050.84

