Ajmera Realty & Infra India approves stock split of 1-into-5

At board meeting held on 06 November 2025

The board of Ajmera Realty & Infra India at its meeting held on 06 November 2025 has approved Sub-division / Split of the existing 1 (One) Equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) Equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/ (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.

