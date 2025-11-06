Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India approves stock split of 1-into-5

Ajmera Realty & Infra India approves stock split of 1-into-5

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting held on 06 November 2025

The board of Ajmera Realty & Infra India at its meeting held on 06 November 2025 has approved Sub-division / Split of the existing 1 (One) Equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) Equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/ (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; realty shares decline for 2nd day

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story