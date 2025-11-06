Devyani International appoints senior management personnel

At board meeting held on 06 November 2025

The board of Devyani International at its meeting held on 06 November 2025 has approved the following:

(i) Appointment of Souvik Sarkar as Head of Human Resources (Senior Management Personnel of the Company), with effect from 06 November 2025.

(ii) Appointment of Anupam Kumar as EVP - Finance (Senior Management Personnel of the Company), with effect from 06 November 2025. Deepak Kumar - Head of Finance, earlier Senior Management Personnel, shall continue in a defined role in the finance function and shall report to Anupam Kumar.

