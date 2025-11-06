GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 269.33 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 2.68% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 269.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.269.33280.7213.8912.9733.4832.8828.5629.1721.0821.66

