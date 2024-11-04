Cinerad Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Cinerad Communications reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.070.02-1442.860-1.250-1.290-1.290

