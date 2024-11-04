Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 5.01% to 16.70.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,100, a premium of 104.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,995.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 309 points or 1.27% to 23,995.35.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

