Exide Inds Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 298 crore

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Exide Industries reported 3.75% rise in net profit to Rs 297.77 crore on 3.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,267.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax advanced 3.71% year on year (YoY) to Rs 399.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

During the quarter, EBITDA rose marginally to Rs 484 crore in second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 483 crore posted in second quarter of FY24.

EBITDA margin has declined to 11.3% in Q2 FY25, compared to 11.8% in same quarter previous year.

The company stated that the two-wheeler and four-wheeler replacement markets experienced robust demand, leading to double-digit revenue growth.

On consolidated basis, Exide Industries' net profit dropped 13.66% to Rs 233.40 crore despite of 1.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,450 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Avik Roy, managing director & chief executive officer, said, In the first half of the year, we have delivered EBITDA and PBT margin of 11.4% and 9.0%, respectively. Efficient procurement coupled with cost optimisation initiatives has led to stability in operating performance, despite high commodity prices. For the near-term, business outlook is positive and commodity prices have started easing, which is expected to support profitability.

Exide Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of storage batteries and allied products in India.

Shares of Exide Industries slipped 2.89% to Rs 445.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

