Manugraph India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MIC Electronics Ltd, Surana Telecom and Power Ltd, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2024.

Manugraph India Ltd crashed 5.42% to Rs 21.99 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8261 shares in the past one month.

MIC Electronics Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 85.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 28.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd fell 4.96% to Rs 13.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd dropped 4.74% to Rs 1.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

