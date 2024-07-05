Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manugraph India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manugraph India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MIC Electronics Ltd, Surana Telecom and Power Ltd, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2024.

MIC Electronics Ltd, Surana Telecom and Power Ltd, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manugraph India Ltd crashed 5.42% to Rs 21.99 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8261 shares in the past one month.

MIC Electronics Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 85.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 28.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd fell 4.96% to Rs 13.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd dropped 4.74% to Rs 1.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty below 24,250; HDFC Bank sheds 5%, SBI rises 2%

LIVE news updates: New NEET PG exam dates announced; to be held on August 11

Alpha advantage: Target market outperformers with Mirae Asset's new fund

Post-communist generation hopes for new era of democracy in Mongolia

Congress postpones programme to felicitate new Lok Sabha MPs from UP

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story