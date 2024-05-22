Cipla Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1486.85, up 3.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.81% in last one year as compared to a 23% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.21% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1486.85, up 3.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22567.6. The Sensex is at 74079.36, up 0.17%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 10.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19205.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1491.25, up 3.19% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 59.81% in last one year as compared to a 23% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.21% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

