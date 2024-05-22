Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.15%, gains for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.15%, gains for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1220.05, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.16% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% gain in NIFTY and a 56.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1220.05, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22561.15. The Sensex is at 74053.66, up 0.14%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 11.6% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19205.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1221.35, up 0.02% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 102.16% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% gain in NIFTY and a 56.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.18%, gains for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 3.21%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.88%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Aurobindo Pharma's US subsidiary receives order from NY State Dept. of Taxation

Granules India Ltd spurts 3.42%, up for five straight sessions

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

INR holds around three week high against US dollar, sliding crude oil helps

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story