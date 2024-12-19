Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP.

Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP is indicated as a topical anaesthetic for use on normal intact skin for local analgesia and genital mucous membranes for superficial minor surgery and as pretreatment for infiltration anaesthesia. Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream will be produced at the Groups topical manufacturing site at Changodar, Ahmedabad.

Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream had annual sales of $22.05 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT October 2024).

The group now has 412 approvals and has so far filed over 473 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 13.8% to Rs 911.20 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 800.70 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.1% to Rs 5,113.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip rose 0.52% to Rs 984.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

