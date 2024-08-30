Cipla Ltd spurts 1.99%, rises for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1650.7, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.26% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma. Cipla Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1650.7, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25240.45. The Sensex is at 82401.53, up 0.32%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 6.89% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22878.05, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1662, up 2.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

