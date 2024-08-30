Coforge Ltd soars 1.14%, up for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 6354, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.24% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.19% spurt in the Nifty IT. Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6354, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25240.45. The Sensex is at 82401.53, up 0.32%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 0.77% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42591.65, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6411, up 1.44% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 16.24% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 48.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

