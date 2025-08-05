Cipla's Bengaluru facility receives VAI classification from USFDA

Cipla has announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified its recent inspection of the company's manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bengaluru as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

The classification was communicated to the company via email on 4 August 2025. The inspection was conducted under the USFDAs current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) framework from 26 May to 30 May 2025. In an earlier exchange filing dated May 30, Cipla had disclosed that the inspection concluded with one observation issued in Form 483.

The company reiterated its commitment to compliance and stated that it will work closely with the USFDA to address the observation comprehensively within the stipulated timeframe.