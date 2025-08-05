UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 28.97, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 0.65% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.97, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.UCO Bank has eased around 10.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6858.9, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.68 lakh shares in last one month.