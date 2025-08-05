Biocon Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.85, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.85, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.Biocon Ltd has added around 0.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22153.8, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.7 lakh shares in last one month.