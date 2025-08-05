Volumes jump at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 120.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.74 lakh shares
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 August 2025.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 120.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.98% to Rs.925.65. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 12.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66795 shares. The stock gained 2.37% to Rs.7,141.00. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 82.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.42% to Rs.682.95. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 37.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.47% to Rs.546.25. Volumes stood at 6 lakh shares in the last session.
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd registered volume of 112.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.51% to Rs.542.65. Volumes stood at 154.37 lakh shares in the last session.
